AMG National Trust Bank Has $7.65 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,377.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,203. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,253.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

