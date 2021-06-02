AMG National Trust Bank Has $19.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $297.17. 8,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,523. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.33 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

