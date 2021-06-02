AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,259,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,487 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 5,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 37,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.97. The company had a trading volume of 61,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,184. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $164.31 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.