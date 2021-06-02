AMG National Trust Bank Buys 44,052 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,052 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.20. 89,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,097. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.