American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. 3,860,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,514. American Well has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock worth $10,457,404 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $85,204,000. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.