American International Group Inc. Sells 3,141 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $11,405,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.