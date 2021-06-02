American International Group Inc. Sells 2,451 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,560 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.