American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of GameStop worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in GameStop by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in GameStop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

NYSE GME opened at $249.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67 and a beta of -2.08. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

