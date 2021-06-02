American International Group Inc. Purchases 3,385 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

