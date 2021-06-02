American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG stock opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.84. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $92.49 and a one year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.