American International Group Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 49,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.