American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 13.2% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 60,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 35.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,707,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.76.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

