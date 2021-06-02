Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,276.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AMRC opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ameresco by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,062,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.