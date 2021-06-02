Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 63,440 shares.The stock last traded at $23.79 and had previously closed at $24.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMTB. Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

The stock has a market cap of $903.26 million, a P/E ratio of 95.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after buying an additional 64,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

