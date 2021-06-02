Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,136,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amdocs by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of DOX opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

