AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,874,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,321,449 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

