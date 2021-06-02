Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.92. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $137.21.

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

