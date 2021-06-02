Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

