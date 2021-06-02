Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.92.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

