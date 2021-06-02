Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Up 29.1% in May

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the April 29th total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,977,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AZFL opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Amazonas Florestal has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Amazonas Florestal

