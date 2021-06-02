Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $162,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,437.13 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,265.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.