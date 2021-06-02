ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ALXO traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 152,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,557. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,874 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,720 over the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 543,735 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 309,255 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $12,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

