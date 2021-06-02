Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lowered by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

