Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $4,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,035 shares of company stock worth $11,439,772. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

