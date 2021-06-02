Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 19.9% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

NYSE TREX opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

