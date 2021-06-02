Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $315,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,215,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,571,000 after buying an additional 866,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,198 shares of company stock worth $4,995,301 in the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.