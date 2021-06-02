Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $305,000 in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $1,792,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a market cap of $530.92 million, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.97. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

