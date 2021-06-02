Alps Advisors Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

TPX opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

