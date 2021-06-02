Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Shares Down 0.3%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.42. 518,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,137,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67.

Alpine 4 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

