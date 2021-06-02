Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 9,536 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

