Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,678 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

