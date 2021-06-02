Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Olin worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $41,772,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

NYSE OLN opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.