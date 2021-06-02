Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Assurant worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $87,725,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,998,000 after buying an additional 149,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

AIZ stock opened at $161.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $163.33.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

