Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.