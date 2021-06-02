Alley Co LLC Sells 156 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alley Co LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $120,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $304.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,158,080.00. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,101,676 shares of company stock valued at $594,636,066. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

