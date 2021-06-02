Alley Co LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alley Co LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $213.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

