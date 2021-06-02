Alley Co LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alley Co LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 542,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.24 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.