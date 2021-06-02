Alley Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alley Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $3,612,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.43. 3,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

