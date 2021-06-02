Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading Down 6%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. 587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 72,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aligos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $999.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.95.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,009,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,517,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,376,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.