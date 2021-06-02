Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 13,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,296,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

ALGN opened at $593.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.24 and a 12-month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

