Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 329,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the April 29th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,292.0 days.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

