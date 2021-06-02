Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $114,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,437.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,265.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.