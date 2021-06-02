Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Up to $20.36

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.36, but opened at $21.02. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

AKYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

