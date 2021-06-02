Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Shares Up 3.2%

Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) shares shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 3,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture AS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Aker Carbon Capture AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKCCF)

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

