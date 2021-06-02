Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.07 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

