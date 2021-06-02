Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post sales of $518.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.39 million. Air Lease reported sales of $521.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

