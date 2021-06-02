AIOZ Network Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $26.13 million and $479,735.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.80 or 0.01018345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.12 or 0.09771862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00092105 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,794,482 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.