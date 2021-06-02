Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Up 30.5% in May

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AEM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. 8,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,702. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246,029 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.