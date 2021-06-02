Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.37 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

