Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104 in the last three months.

NYSE:A opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $140.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

